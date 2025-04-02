Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill Faces Staunch Opposition

In a heated debate over the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva expressed firm opposition, asserting the legislation challenges India's secular foundation. He claimed the BJP's parliamentary majority enabled them to push through bills without adequate consideration for minority concerns, with all opposition parties uniting for a counter vote.

DMK's Kanimozhi reinforced the party's stance, highlighting Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's resolution against the bill. Meanwhile, Aazad Samaj Party leader Chandra Shekhar Azad labeled the bill a threat to Muslim religious freedom, accusing the government of targeting waqf properties.

Defending the bill, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted the exhaustive discussions conducted by the Joint Parliamentary Committee. Emphasizing the bill's prospective application and denying allegations of unconstitutional intentions, Rijiju argued for improved waqf property management through the bill, stressing its national interest.

