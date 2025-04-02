Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill Faces Staunch Opposition
The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, faces significant criticism from opposition parties in India, particularly the DMK, for allegedly compromising secularism. Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defends the bill, emphasizing extensive consultations and denying claims of property seizure. The bill aims to enhance the management of waqf properties.
In a heated debate over the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva expressed firm opposition, asserting the legislation challenges India's secular foundation. He claimed the BJP's parliamentary majority enabled them to push through bills without adequate consideration for minority concerns, with all opposition parties uniting for a counter vote.
DMK's Kanimozhi reinforced the party's stance, highlighting Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's resolution against the bill. Meanwhile, Aazad Samaj Party leader Chandra Shekhar Azad labeled the bill a threat to Muslim religious freedom, accusing the government of targeting waqf properties.
Defending the bill, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted the exhaustive discussions conducted by the Joint Parliamentary Committee. Emphasizing the bill's prospective application and denying allegations of unconstitutional intentions, Rijiju argued for improved waqf property management through the bill, stressing its national interest.
