Medha Patkar's Appeal Dismissed: Conviction Upheld in Defamation Case

The Saket District Court on Wednesday dismissed social activist Medha Patkar's appeal against her conviction in a long-standing defamation case dating back to 2001, maintaining the original ruling.

According to Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh, Patkar must be present in person for sentencing, despite her counsel's request for the possibility of video conferencing. The court will hear further submissions on this issue in the afternoon session.

The court clarified that the sentence will not be increased and might remain the same or reduce. Previously, Patkar was sentenced to five months and fined Rs. 10 lakh for defaming V K Saxena. Her probation plea was rejected due to insufficient defense evidence. Patkar was granted bail to appeal the trial court's decision.

