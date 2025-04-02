Ayodhya Gears Up for Grand Ram Lalla Ceremony on April 6

Ayodhya is set for a grand celebration as the 'Abhishek' and 'Shringar' of Ram Lalla are scheduled for April 6. Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Ksehtra, stated that the rituals will culminate with a worldwide telecast of the 'Surya Tilak' ceremony via Doordarshan.

On March 27, a crucial meeting between saints and spiritual leaders finalized plans for this historic and spiritual event. Highlighting the grandeur, Anil Mishra of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust revealed that 21 vibrant tableaux, depicting scenes from the Ram temple and figures like Maharana Pratap, are expected to attract thousands of devotees.

The Ramkot Parikrama will take center stage in Ayodhya, marking it as a sacred area and enhancing its significance as a pivotal devotion site. The event promises to be an inspiring spiritual gathering, underscoring prayers for national and societal well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)