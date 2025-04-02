INDIA Alliance Unites Against Controversial Waqf Bill
DMK MP Kanimozhi and the INDIA alliance firmly oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025. They argue it threatens minority rights, alleging BJP's agenda in taking over Waqf properties. Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju highlights extensive discussions in the Joint Parliamentary Committee on this significant amendment to the 1995 Act.
In a united front, DMK MP Kanimozhi affirmed on Wednesday that the INDIA alliance stands firm against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, vowing to defend minority rights. Kanimozhi emphasized that the DMK government, led by CM MK Stalin, has already passed a resolution opposing the bill in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of attempting to 'take possession' of Waqf properties to benefit their associates. He warned that BJP plans to similarly target properties belonging to other religious institutions, urging citizens to be vigilant against these moves.
Introducing the contentious legislation, Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju outlined the comprehensive deliberations held by the Joint Parliamentary Committee. He stated that never before had such extensive consultations occurred in India's parliamentary history, with 284 delegations from diverse communities contributing.
