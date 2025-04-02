Equity Markets Rebound as Investors Reap Massive Gains

In a dramatic comeback, equity investors saw their fortunes swell by a staggering Rs 3.54 lakh crore on Wednesday as markets rebounded following a period of losses. This surge was fueled by the BSE Sensex, which climbed 592.93 points, or 0.78%, concluding the session at 76,617.44.

The rally followed the market's adaptation to anticipated outcomes of President Trump's tariff policy decision. Market experts, alongside Prashanth Tapse from Mehta Equities, suggest that focus will soon pivot towards the Reserve Bank of India's upcoming interest rate decision and corporate earnings reports.

Leading the gains were stocks like Zomato and Titan, increasing 5% and 4% respectively, while most BSE sectoral indices, highlighted by the Realty index, closed the day in positive territory. Midcap and smallcap stocks mirrored this optimism, partially driven by a broader, buoyant market sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)