GE Power India Secures Rs 38.2 Crore NTPC Order

In significant industry news, GE Power India Ltd has successfully secured a substantial order valued at Rs 38.2 crore from the prominent state-owned energy entity, NTPC Ltd.

This deal involves the supply of essential generator parts for NTPC's ongoing project at Talcher, located in Odisha, as revealed in the company's latest exchange filing.

The procurement order, which amounts to Rs 382 million before accounting for an 18% Goods and Services Tax, marks another milestone in the ongoing collaboration between these two major players in the energy sector.

