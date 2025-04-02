GE Power India Secures Rs 38.2 Crore NTPC Order
GE Power India Ltd has announced receiving an order valued at Rs 38.2 crore from NTPC Ltd for supplying generator parts to the Talcher project in Odisha. The purchase order, exclusive of an 18% GST, underscores the continued collaboration between the two companies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:26 IST
- Country:
- India
In significant industry news, GE Power India Ltd has successfully secured a substantial order valued at Rs 38.2 crore from the prominent state-owned energy entity, NTPC Ltd.
This deal involves the supply of essential generator parts for NTPC's ongoing project at Talcher, located in Odisha, as revealed in the company's latest exchange filing.
The procurement order, which amounts to Rs 382 million before accounting for an 18% Goods and Services Tax, marks another milestone in the ongoing collaboration between these two major players in the energy sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement