Matix Fertilisers Surpasses Production Capacity with Strategic Enhancements
Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited surpassed its production capacity in FY25, achieving 1.47 million tonnes against a rated 1.27 million tonnes per annum. The advancement resulted from strategic enhancements in manufacturing facilities, increasing daily urea output and implementing resource conservation measures to boost sustainability.
- Country:
- India
Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited announced on Wednesday that it had exceeded its production goals for fiscal year 2025, churning out an impressive 1.47 million tonnes compared to its rated capacity of 1.27 million tonnes per year.
The company attributes this success to strategic enhancements at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, which included upgrading key pieces of equipment. These upgrades increased daily urea production to 4,305 tonnes, allowing for an average daily capacity utilization of 112%, up from 107% last year.
Additionally, the company has taken significant steps toward resource conservation. It reduced its annual energy consumption for urea production and lowered raw water use, indicating a strong commitment to sustainability. Chairman Nishant Kanodia highlighted the exceptional team's role in achieving operational excellence and setting new industry benchmarks through cutting-edge technological advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Digital technologies driving economic growth and sustainability in fisheries
Thames Water Aims for Sustainability Amidst Recapitalisation and Pricing Strategy
ADB Leads $150M Sustainability-Linked Loan to Expand Vinschool’s Education Network in Viet Nam
Cabinet approves new brownfield ammonia urea complex in Assam at an investment of Rs 10,601 crore: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
India Pushes for Self-Sufficiency with New Urea Plant in Assam