Delhi Court Acquits Four in POCSO Case Over Property Dispute
A Delhi court has acquitted four individuals in a POCSO case initiated over a family property dispute. The allegations were found baseless, as the complainant's mother recanted, revealing manipulations by an NGO. Lack of evidence and misuse of legal provisions led to their release after four years.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court has cleared four individuals, initially accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, following a complaint filed by a family member amid a longstanding property dispute. The case, heard by Additional Sessions Judge Muneesh Garg at Tis Hazari Court, concluded after a four-year trial with the acquittal, hinging on insufficient evidence and retracted allegations.
The allegations initially pointed to sexual misconduct, yet the complainant's mother contradicted earlier statements, claiming no assault took place. Advocate Ravi Drall, representing the accused, argued the case exemplified a misuse of legal provisions for personal grievances. An investigation, including a forensic examination, found no incriminating evidence against the accused.
Drall highlighted the undue stress and trauma imposed on the accused due to the allegations, which included dubious claims of threatening with a gun — deemed a tactic to resolve the underlying property feud. Judge Garg criticized the plaintiff's inconsistencies, asserting that the prosecution failed to establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt, leading to the exoneration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal's Bold Move: Revamping Industrial Incentive Policies
Supreme Court Urged to Establish Special Court for Maoist Leader's Trial
Unlocking the Industrial Potential of Panitenga's Probiotic Power
Debate on Voting Rights for Undertrials Resurfaces in Rajya Sabha
Europlasma's Move to Transform Renault Foundry Signals Industrial Shift