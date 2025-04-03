Tariff Turbulence: U.S.-EU Spirits Sector Spirals

Amidst escalating trade tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump's newly imposed tariffs are set to affect the spirits and beer sectors significantly. As drinks industry bodies and analysts highlight, the repercussions may include higher prices for cocktails and champagne and potential job losses across the Atlantic.

Subsequent levies target a range of popular alcoholic beverages, sparking concern among producers. Although some feared tariffs did not manifest, others such as the 25% levy on beer imports, have heightened industry anxiety. Companies like Diageo and Campari are reassessing in response to the ongoing trade dispute.

The European market, heavily reliant on U.S. exports, faces a potential downturn. SpiritsEurope underscores the critical value of this trade, citing pressure on U.S. drinkers and potential widespread job cuts. Key industry figures urge for disengagement from the trade battle to mitigate further damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)