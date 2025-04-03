Solex Energy Surges Ahead with 80% Revenue Growth

On Thursday, Solex Energy announced a significant leap in revenue for the fiscal year 2025, recording Rs 665 crore, which signifies an 80 percent increase compared to the previous year.

The Gujarat-based energy company stated that 22 percent of its revenue stemmed from the EPC business, with the remainder generated through the module business.

Chairman & Managing Director Chetan Shah emphasized the company's commitment to India's clean energy transition and global market expansion, unveiling plans to scale up its module manufacturing capacity dramatically.

(With inputs from agencies.)