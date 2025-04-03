Left Menu

Solex Energy Surges Ahead with 80% Revenue Growth

Solex Energy has reported a revenue of Rs 665 crore for FY25, marking an 80% increase from the previous fiscal. The company is expanding its global presence and renewable energy operations in India, backed by significant investments under its Vision 2030 strategy.

On Thursday, Solex Energy announced a significant leap in revenue for the fiscal year 2025, recording Rs 665 crore, which signifies an 80 percent increase compared to the previous year.

The Gujarat-based energy company stated that 22 percent of its revenue stemmed from the EPC business, with the remainder generated through the module business.

Chairman & Managing Director Chetan Shah emphasized the company's commitment to India's clean energy transition and global market expansion, unveiling plans to scale up its module manufacturing capacity dramatically.

