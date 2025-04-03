Trade War Turmoil: Market Mayhem Amid Trump's Tariffs

U.S. stock index futures experienced a sharp decline on Thursday following President Donald Trump's implementation of sweeping tariffs on key trade partners, heightening concerns of a potential trade war and global economic recession.

The implementation of these tariffs, which include a 10% levy on most imported goods, caused global stock markets to plummet. Significant declines were observed in major indices like the S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq, exacerbated by severe losses in shares of major technology firms including Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia.

As investors grew increasingly jittery, there was a notable rise in demand for government bonds and safe-haven assets like gold. Amidst this financial turbulence, market analysts anticipate further pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, as stakeholders keenly await insights from upcoming economic speeches and reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)