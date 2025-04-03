Left Menu

Assam Rifles Seizes Massive Drug Haul Worth Over Rs 12 Crore

In a significant crackdown on drug smuggling, Assam Rifles recovered Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 12.54 crore in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district. This operation follows a series of anti-drug efforts in the region, including the recovery of heroin worth Rs 39 lakh and multiple arms and ammunition seizures in Manipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Rifles achieved major success with the seizure of Methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 12.54 crore in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district. A paramilitary force statement confirmed the operation, conducted in Bualpui, as part of intensified efforts against drug trafficking.

Based on precise intelligence, Assam Rifles deployed a team that successfully executed the operation, leading to the recovery of 42,000 Methamphetamine tablets on April 2. The seized narcotics have been transferred to Bualpui Police Station for subsequent legal proceedings.

Previously, on March 31, Assam Rifles coordinated with the Excise and Narcotics Department to confiscate heroin worth Rs 39 lakh in Champhai District. The suspect, apprehended with the drugs, was handed over to authorities for investigation. Further joint operations saw the recovery of arms and ammunition, marking a continuing effort to curb illegal activity across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

