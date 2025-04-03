Sneaker Prices Set to Rise Amid New U.S. Tariffs on Asian Imports

Price hikes are looming over U.S. sneaker markets following new tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on key Asian manufacturers of sportswear, including those in Vietnam and Indonesia. This move targets major brands like Nike and Adidas, which may rise retail prices as they face increased supply chain challenges.

Vietnam has been hit with a 46% tariff rate, with Cambodia, Bangladesh, and Indonesia facing similarly steep increases. The new tariffs have already caused shares in companies like Nike, Adidas, and Puma to fall sharply, signaling a market in flux following these economic changes.

Analysts predict that while some high-end brands might increase prices without much impact on sales, others will need to renegotiate supplier contracts to share the financial burden. With tariffs potentially doubling the U.S. import duty levels, the retail landscape is bracing for significant disruptions.

