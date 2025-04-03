Left Menu

Boosting Nutrition: Haryana's Expansion of Atal Shramik Kisan Canteens

The Haryana government plans to establish 200 new Atal Shramik Kisan Canteens by August, fulfilling a BJP manifesto pledge. Aimed at farmers and laborers, these canteens provide affordable and hygienic meals. Women's empowerment is promoted by involving Women Self Help Groups in management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:01 IST
The Haryana government has announced the upcoming inauguration of 200 new Atal Shramik Kisan Canteens, set to open by August, as detailed in an official statement released Thursday.

This initiative follows the BJP's prior commitment to establish 600 subsidised canteens within the state. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is scheduled to inaugurate these additional canteens on Independence Day, reaching a total of 375 operational sites. Currently, 175 canteens are in operation.

The project aims to provide fresh, hygienic meals at nominal prices to farmers and laborers, with a 'thali' costing just Rs 10. Additionally, the canteens are operated by members of Women Self Help Groups, thus fostering women's empowerment in the region.

