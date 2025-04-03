Left Menu

Global Markets Plunge Amid Trade Tariff Turmoil

Global stock indexes dropped significantly as U.S. trade tariffs triggered fears of a recession. The S&P 500 fell over 4%, while tech giants experienced steep losses. Reciprocal tariffs affected international markets, with notable impacts in Asia and Europe. Safe-haven assets like bonds gained appeal as investors retreated from riskier securities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:42 IST
The global stock market faced a severe downturn as the U.S. administration unveiled stringent trade tariffs, heightening fears of a global economic recession. The tariffs, seen as unprecedented in their scope, prompted a sharp sell-off in equities, with the S&P 500 down over 4% during New York's morning trading.

Technology stocks suffered the most, with heavyweights like Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft experiencing dramatic declines. Meanwhile, international markets felt the brunt of reciprocal tariffs, with Asia and Europe facing significant economic challenges in response.

Investors flocked to safe-haven assets such as bonds and the yen, leading to decreased yields and currency value shifts. As central banks may need to adjust interest rates, economic forecasters warn of potential recessions affecting numerous countries, further complicating the global financial landscape.

