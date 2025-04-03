Global Markets Plunge Amid Trade Tariff Turmoil

The global stock market faced a severe downturn as the U.S. administration unveiled stringent trade tariffs, heightening fears of a global economic recession. The tariffs, seen as unprecedented in their scope, prompted a sharp sell-off in equities, with the S&P 500 down over 4% during New York's morning trading.

Technology stocks suffered the most, with heavyweights like Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft experiencing dramatic declines. Meanwhile, international markets felt the brunt of reciprocal tariffs, with Asia and Europe facing significant economic challenges in response.

Investors flocked to safe-haven assets such as bonds and the yen, leading to decreased yields and currency value shifts. As central banks may need to adjust interest rates, economic forecasters warn of potential recessions affecting numerous countries, further complicating the global financial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)