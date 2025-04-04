Left Menu

Supreme Court Directs Yasin Malik to Cross-Examine Witnesses via Video from Jail

The Supreme Court has mandated Yasin Malik to cross-examine prosecution witnesses via video conferencing from Tihar Jail, rejecting physical court appearances. Addressing safety concerns, the court emphasized secure video facilities for Malik's involvement in trials related to the 1989 and 1990 cases, amid ongoing legal deliberations and past restrictions imposed by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 13:15 IST
Supreme Court Directs Yasin Malik to Cross-Examine Witnesses via Video from Jail
Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India on Friday mandated that separatist leader Yasin Malik cross-examine prosecution witnesses through videoconferencing from Tihar Jail in his ongoing legal trials. The decision comes as a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan dismissed the request for Malik's physical production before a Jammu court.

The Supreme Court was addressing trials related to the assassination of four Indian Air Force officials and the 1989 kidnapping of Rubayya Sayeed, which have been subjects of heightened security concerns. The top court highlighted the availability of video-conferencing facilities at both Tihar Jail and the trial court, as reported by the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Registrar General and the Tihar Jail Superintendent.

During the proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta emphasized the security risks of physically transferring Malik. Meanwhile, Malik, appearing via video link, asserted he is a political leader, not a terrorist. Justice Oka stressed the Supreme Court's focus remains on the procedural aspect of witness cross-examination and not on determining Malik's political or terrorist status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025