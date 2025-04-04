Supreme Court Directs Yasin Malik to Cross-Examine Witnesses via Video from Jail

The Supreme Court of India on Friday mandated that separatist leader Yasin Malik cross-examine prosecution witnesses through videoconferencing from Tihar Jail in his ongoing legal trials. The decision comes as a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan dismissed the request for Malik's physical production before a Jammu court.

The Supreme Court was addressing trials related to the assassination of four Indian Air Force officials and the 1989 kidnapping of Rubayya Sayeed, which have been subjects of heightened security concerns. The top court highlighted the availability of video-conferencing facilities at both Tihar Jail and the trial court, as reported by the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Registrar General and the Tihar Jail Superintendent.

During the proceedings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta emphasized the security risks of physically transferring Malik. Meanwhile, Malik, appearing via video link, asserted he is a political leader, not a terrorist. Justice Oka stressed the Supreme Court's focus remains on the procedural aspect of witness cross-examination and not on determining Malik's political or terrorist status.

(With inputs from agencies.)