Tragedy in Amravati: The Grim Tale of Farmer Suicides

An official report reveals a grim statistic: 21,219 farmers have died by suicide over the last 24 years in Maharashtra's Amravati revenue division. These tragic numbers cover the period from January 2001 to January 2025.

The report highlights the breakdown of suicides across districts: 5,395 in Amravati, 3,123 in Akola, 6,211 in Yavatmal, 4,442 in Buldhana, and 2,048 in Washim. This January alone, the division witnessed 80 farmer suicides.

Out of these, 9,970 cases were deemed eligible for government compensation, while 10,963 were ineligible. Compensation has been issued for 9,740 cases under criteria such as loan repayment and crop loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)