Punjab's Bumper Wheat Harvest: A Triumph for Farmers

Punjab expects a bumper wheat crop this season, with a target of 124 lakh metric tonnes. Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak announced extensive preparations to support over eight lakh farmers, including procurement centres and a credit limit of Rs 28,894 crore. Farmers will receive prompt payments ensuring smooth operations.

Updated: 04-04-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab is gearing up for a prosperous wheat season, aiming for a record-breaking harvest. State Food Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak confirmed that preparations are underway to support over eight lakh farmers, ensuring a smooth procurement process this season.

The state has set its sights on securing 124 lakh metric tonnes of wheat, with a significant cash credit limit of Rs 28,894 crore already obtained to facilitate operations. Despite the scale of the task, 99% of the necessary 'bardana' (sacks) are ready, with ample storage space prepared.

A network of 1,864 purchase centres, including 600 temporary sites, has been established across Punjab. The Minister assured farmers of payments at the minimum support price within 24 hours, emphasizing that officials will remain on-site to guarantee a seamless experience for the farmers during the procurement period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

