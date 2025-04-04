Left Menu

Howrah Gears Up for Ram Navami Celebrations Amid Calls for Peace

As Howrah prepares for Ram Navami on March 6, markets brim with festive decor. Shopkeepers report increased sales compared to the previous year. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee calls for peaceful observance, urging communities to refrain from conflict and uphold peace in honor of the sacred occasion.

Markets and shops deck up with flags and posters in Kolkata ahead of Ram Navami (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Howrah, preparations for Ram Navami, set for March 6, are in full swing, with markets and shops adorned with festive flags and posters. Mukesh Prasad, a local worker, noted the extensive preparations for the celebration, highlighting the long-standing tradition.

Shopkeepers in the area have reported a surge in sales this year compared to the last. One shopkeeper expressed satisfaction with the increased business, attributing it to the heightened festive spirit.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appealed to all communities to maintain peace during the festival. In her message, she emphasized the importance of observing Ram Navami without inciting unrest, advocating instead for harmony inspired by spiritual leaders like Ramakrishna and Vivekananda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

