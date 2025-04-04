China's Tariff Retaliation Sends Shockwaves Through Wall Street
U.S. stocks sharply declined after China imposed hefty tariffs on American goods, escalating the trade war. Major tech stocks took a dive, with the Nasdaq 100 futures dropping significantly. Investors anticipate potential recession impacts, while central bank policies evolve to handle rate cuts.
U.S. stocks plunged on Friday as fresh tariffs from China against American goods sparked fears of an escalating trade war, leading to turmoil on Wall Street. China's aggressive move comes as a retaliation to President Trump's recent tariff hikes.
The finance ministry in Beijing announced an additional 34% tariff on all U.S. goods, effective April 10. This development has rattled global financial markets and heightened concerns about a possible economic recession.
Prominent tech stocks saw significant losses with U.S.-listed Chinese companies like JD.com and Alibaba tumbling, while the Nasdaq 100 futures dropped dramatically, signaling a sharp decline in investor confidence across the sector.
