Left Menu

Dow Dips as Trade Tensions Escalate: Correction Looms

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10% from its December high after China announced fresh tariffs following similar U.S. levies. This decline indicates a looming technical correction. The global stock rout stokes fears of a trade war-induced recession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:05 IST
Dow Dips as Trade Tensions Escalate: Correction Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped by 10% from its record high in December as China introduced new tariffs in response to the Trump administration's trade levies, marking the index's potential confirmation of a technical correction.

On Friday, in a day marked by further global stock sell-offs, Beijing's move to impose 34% tariffs on all U.S. goods ramped up concerns of a trade war, raising fears of looming inflation, reduced demand, and recession risks worldwide.

The Dow, affected by President Trump's initial 10% tariffs on most U.S. imports, closed at 39,548.12 points from 45,014.04 in December, while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq had already confirmed correction status earlier in the month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025