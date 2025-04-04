Dow Dips as Trade Tensions Escalate: Correction Looms

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped by 10% from its record high in December as China introduced new tariffs in response to the Trump administration's trade levies, marking the index's potential confirmation of a technical correction.

On Friday, in a day marked by further global stock sell-offs, Beijing's move to impose 34% tariffs on all U.S. goods ramped up concerns of a trade war, raising fears of looming inflation, reduced demand, and recession risks worldwide.

The Dow, affected by President Trump's initial 10% tariffs on most U.S. imports, closed at 39,548.12 points from 45,014.04 in December, while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq had already confirmed correction status earlier in the month.

