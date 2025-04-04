Left Menu

DEE Development Secures Major Overseas Order in Thermal Power Sector

DEE Development Engineers Ltd has secured a significant Rs 55 crore order from an overseas company. The contract involves supplying piping items for a thermal power station, highlighting DEE's engineering prowess. The project is expected to be completed within 7-12 months, demonstrating DEE's commitment to quality and timely delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:09 IST
DEE Development Secures Major Overseas Order in Thermal Power Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Engineering solutions provider DEE Development Engineers Ltd announced the acquisition of a substantial Rs 55 crore order from an international client.

This contract involves the delivery of piping materials for a thermal power plant, marking the company's strategic expansion into the global market.

DEE's capacity to provide high-quality precision-engineered solutions for intricate energy infrastructures is spotlighted by this new venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025