DEE Development Secures Major Overseas Order in Thermal Power Sector
DEE Development Engineers Ltd has secured a significant Rs 55 crore order from an overseas company. The contract involves supplying piping items for a thermal power station, highlighting DEE's engineering prowess. The project is expected to be completed within 7-12 months, demonstrating DEE's commitment to quality and timely delivery.
Engineering solutions provider DEE Development Engineers Ltd announced the acquisition of a substantial Rs 55 crore order from an international client.
This contract involves the delivery of piping materials for a thermal power plant, marking the company's strategic expansion into the global market.
DEE's capacity to provide high-quality precision-engineered solutions for intricate energy infrastructures is spotlighted by this new venture.
