Left Menu

PDP Chief Condemns Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti has criticized the passing of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament, labeling it as an attack on minorities. The Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir shares similar sentiments and plans to challenge the bill in the Supreme Court, amid wide opposition from the Muslim community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:08 IST
PDP Chief Condemns Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader, Mehbooba Mufti, has issued a scathing rebuke against the newly passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, denouncing it as a direct assault on minority communities, particularly Muslims. In a press statement, Mufti expressed, "This should not happen. This institution of minorities is being bulldozed, akin to theft, which I find gravely wrong," she contended.

Similarly, the Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, voiced opposition, labeling the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 as detrimental to Muslims. Citing support from 232 members who opposed the Bill, he announced their intent to approach the Supreme Court for redress. "We deem this Bill a betrayal, sowing chaos among Muslims," Islam asserted to ANI, emphasizing the significance of the dissenting votes.

The Lok Sabha approved the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 after exhaustive debate, marked by staunch opposition from the INDIA bloc. In contrast, the ruling BJP and its allies endorsed it, citing aims for increased transparency and efficiency in Waqf boards. Eventually, the Rajya Sabha ratified the Bill, following a session extending past midnight and with the majority favoring the amendments introduced in response to recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee. Ultimately, it seeks to improve the governance of waqf properties nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025