PDP Chief Condemns Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti has criticized the passing of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament, labeling it as an attack on minorities. The Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir shares similar sentiments and plans to challenge the bill in the Supreme Court, amid wide opposition from the Muslim community.
The People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader, Mehbooba Mufti, has issued a scathing rebuke against the newly passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, denouncing it as a direct assault on minority communities, particularly Muslims. In a press statement, Mufti expressed, "This should not happen. This institution of minorities is being bulldozed, akin to theft, which I find gravely wrong," she contended.
Similarly, the Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, voiced opposition, labeling the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 as detrimental to Muslims. Citing support from 232 members who opposed the Bill, he announced their intent to approach the Supreme Court for redress. "We deem this Bill a betrayal, sowing chaos among Muslims," Islam asserted to ANI, emphasizing the significance of the dissenting votes.
The Lok Sabha approved the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 after exhaustive debate, marked by staunch opposition from the INDIA bloc. In contrast, the ruling BJP and its allies endorsed it, citing aims for increased transparency and efficiency in Waqf boards. Eventually, the Rajya Sabha ratified the Bill, following a session extending past midnight and with the majority favoring the amendments introduced in response to recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee. Ultimately, it seeks to improve the governance of waqf properties nationwide.
