Howrah Gears Up for Peaceful Ram Navami Celebrations

As Ram Navami approaches on April 6, Howrah in Kolkata is vibrant with festive preparations. Markets report increased sales as decorations abound. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee calls for peace, reminding citizens to honor the spirit of Lord Rama and maintain harmony among communities during the festivities.

Markets and shops deck up with flags and posters in Kolkata ahead of Ram Navami (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
As the Ram Navami festival, which marks the birth of Lord Rama, approaches on April 6, preparations are in full swing across Howrah in Kolkata.

According to Mukesh Prasad, a local worker, the preparations have been ongoing for several days now, with markets and shops adorned with vibrant flags and posters.

Meanwhile, a local shopkeeper noted an upswing in sales compared to last year, attributing it to the festive atmosphere.

In a plea for peace, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged all communities to maintain harmony during the celebrations. She emphasized the importance of peaceful conduct, cautioning against creating tensions.

Ram Navami, celebrated on the ninth day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar, honors Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

