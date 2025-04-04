DRDO Successfully Tests Advanced MRSAM with Indian Army

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) achieved a milestone with four successful flight tests of the Army's Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) conducted on April 3 and 4 at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of Odisha. The tests aimed at evaluating the system's performance against high-speed aerial targets, resulting in direct hits, as confirmed by an official statement.

These trials, executed under the guidance of the DRDO by the Indian Army's Eastern and Southern commands, effectively demonstrated the operational readiness of the missile system across various ranges and altitudes. The testing not only highlighted the weapon system's capabilities but also laid the groundwork for integrating such systems into two army regiments.

Originating from a joint development between DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries, the MRSAM system was tested in full operational mode, with performance data evaluated through advanced range instruments such as radar and electro-optical tracking systems. The trials were overseen by senior officials from both DRDO and the Indian Army, further emphasizing the missile's potential in national defense strategy.

