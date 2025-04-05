U.S. Energy Department Faces Controversy Over Non-Essential Job Cuts
The U.S. Energy Department is considering job cuts for thousands of non-essential staffers, including roles at the National Nuclear Security Administration. Despite assurances to the contrary, the move has sparked concern among political figures about the impact on nuclear security. Final decisions are yet to be made.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Energy Department has been thrust into controversy following revelations that it classified thousands of its staffers as 'non-essential,' according to a report by the Associated Press. The decision affects over 8,500 employees, including 500 at the National Nuclear Security Administration, the agency responsible for safeguarding the nation's nuclear arsenal.
Sources familiar with the matter reported that department leaders, in conjunction with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, were tasked with identifying these positions. However, it's believed that assurances were previously given suggesting that critical roles such as those in nuclear security would remain untouched by layoffs.
Energy Secretary Chris Wright issued a public apology regarding initial missteps during an earlier round of cuts, which impacted various staff members who lost access to essential government resources. Political leaders like U.S. Senator Patty Murray voiced concerns over the potential risks to nuclear security due to these proposed cuts, while the Energy Department maintains that no final decisions have been made amidst an ongoing review.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns
Elon Musk's Pentagon Briefing: A New Chapter in U.S.-China Strategy
Elon Musk's Pentagon Briefing Sparks Controversy Over China War Plan
Privacy Laws Violated: Elon Musk's DOGE Team's Unchecked Access to Sensitive SSA Data
Pentagon Briefing Controversy Involving Elon Musk and U.S.-China Relations