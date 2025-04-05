Trade Tariffs Threaten the Future of US Agriculture

US farmers, once hopeful for modest profits this year, are now confronting a grim economic outlook as China retaliates against President Trump's tariffs, affecting major American exports.

Soybean and sorghum farmers are particularly at risk with China imposing 34 percent tariffs, leading to worries over financial sustainability and market share loss as China opts for alternative suppliers.

As crop prices decline sharply, discussions around potential government aid persist, with farmers uneasy about depending on subsidies and concerned about lasting impacts on the agricultural sector.

