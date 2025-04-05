Left Menu

Outrage as 12-Year-Old Girl Assaulted on Raxual-Secunderabad Express

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted in a train washroom, recorded on phone, sparking outrage and a police investigation. The case was transferred to Maharashtra RPF for further probe. The accused was caught after the family reported the incident to authorities, who discovered incriminating media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 12:25 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A harrowing incident unfolded aboard the Raxual-Secunderabad Express when a 12-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by a fellow passenger while traveling from Jharsuguda to Secunderabad, as detailed by the Railway Protection Force (RPS). The accused allegedly recorded the incident on his mobile phone, sparking outrage and prompting swift action from authorities.

The case was initially lodged with the Kachiguda Railway Police following a complaint filed by the girl's father. However, due to jurisdictional boundaries, the investigation has been transferred to the Railway Protection Force (RPS) based in Itwari, Maharashtra.

The family, initially seated in separate coaches, managed to regroup thanks to the Ticket Inspector. The assault took place early Thursday morning near Kelzar Railway Station when the girl visited the washroom. She later informed her mother, leading to the apprehension of the suspect and seizure of his phone, which contained disturbing images and videos. Legal proceedings are ongoing under multiple charges including the POCSO Act and IT Act violations. Further investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

