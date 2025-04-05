Nissan Plans Shift in Production to the U.S.
Nissan Motor Co Ltd is reportedly considering moving a portion of its domestic vehicle production to the United States this summer. This strategic move, reported by Nikkei, aims to reduce export-related challenges and boost the company's operational efficiency in a key market.
