Left Menu

Panic Erupts in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Amid Firing Incident

Unidentified individuals fired shots into the air in Mayur Vihar, Delhi, causing panic among residents on Saturday evening. Police confirmed no injuries were reported. An investigation is underway with Forensic Science Laboratory officials on site. Further information is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 18:12 IST
Panic Erupts in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Amid Firing Incident
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Panic ensued in Mayur Vihar, Delhi, on Saturday evening when unidentified individuals discharged firearms into the air, police reported. While the incident sparked immediate fear among local residents, there were no casualties or injuries noted.

Upon notification, police officers from a nearby station arrived swiftly, joined by a Forensic Science Laboratory team, to commence a thorough investigation into the matter. Said police officials, 'an incident of firing was reported in the Mayur Vihar area on Saturday evening.'

Authorities are continuing to gather evidence and further details of the incident are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025