Panic Erupts in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Amid Firing Incident
Unidentified individuals fired shots into the air in Mayur Vihar, Delhi, causing panic among residents on Saturday evening. Police confirmed no injuries were reported. An investigation is underway with Forensic Science Laboratory officials on site. Further information is pending.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 18:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Panic ensued in Mayur Vihar, Delhi, on Saturday evening when unidentified individuals discharged firearms into the air, police reported. While the incident sparked immediate fear among local residents, there were no casualties or injuries noted.
Upon notification, police officers from a nearby station arrived swiftly, joined by a Forensic Science Laboratory team, to commence a thorough investigation into the matter. Said police officials, 'an incident of firing was reported in the Mayur Vihar area on Saturday evening.'
Authorities are continuing to gather evidence and further details of the incident are awaited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Inferno in Bareilly: LPG Truck Explodes Triggering Panic
Ammonia Leak Sparks Panic at Cold Storage Facility
Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic
Panic in Bangkok: Myanmar Earthquake Shakes Southeast Asia
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Thailand and Myanmar, Triggers Panic and Damage