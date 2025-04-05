Panic Erupts in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Amid Firing Incident

Panic ensued in Mayur Vihar, Delhi, on Saturday evening when unidentified individuals discharged firearms into the air, police reported. While the incident sparked immediate fear among local residents, there were no casualties or injuries noted.

Upon notification, police officers from a nearby station arrived swiftly, joined by a Forensic Science Laboratory team, to commence a thorough investigation into the matter. Said police officials, 'an incident of firing was reported in the Mayur Vihar area on Saturday evening.'

Authorities are continuing to gather evidence and further details of the incident are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)