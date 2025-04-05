Left Menu

Unity or Division? Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Political Clash

Union Minister Sanjay Seth criticized Congress for opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to improve the management of Waqf properties. Despite opposition, the Bill passed, receiving mixed reactions. Some political leaders, including Asaduddin Owaisi and Mohammad Jawed, challenged it in the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:16 IST
Unity or Division? Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Political Clash
Union Minister Sanjay Seth (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Sanjay Seth criticized the Congress party on Saturday for its opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, accusing it of consistently opposing central initiatives intended for national benefit. According to Seth, the Bill's passing was well-received by citizens across communities, including the Muslim populace.

Seth highlighted past instances where Congress opposed significant governmental actions, such as the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, the construction of the Ram Temple, the abolition of triple talaq, and events like Kumbh. He argued that the party has a history of opposing initiatives beneficial to the nation.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill after extended deliberations, with approval from 128 members against 95. The revised legislation, formulated from a Joint Parliamentary Committee's recommendations, aims to address deficiencies in the 1995 Act and enhance the Waqf boards' management and technological integration. Despite the opposition, political figures like Asaduddin Owaisi and Mohammad Jawed are challenging it in the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025