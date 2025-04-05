Unity or Division? Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Political Clash

Union Minister Sanjay Seth criticized the Congress party on Saturday for its opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, accusing it of consistently opposing central initiatives intended for national benefit. According to Seth, the Bill's passing was well-received by citizens across communities, including the Muslim populace.

Seth highlighted past instances where Congress opposed significant governmental actions, such as the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, the construction of the Ram Temple, the abolition of triple talaq, and events like Kumbh. He argued that the party has a history of opposing initiatives beneficial to the nation.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill after extended deliberations, with approval from 128 members against 95. The revised legislation, formulated from a Joint Parliamentary Committee's recommendations, aims to address deficiencies in the 1995 Act and enhance the Waqf boards' management and technological integration. Despite the opposition, political figures like Asaduddin Owaisi and Mohammad Jawed are challenging it in the Supreme Court.

