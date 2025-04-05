AIMPLB Condemns Waqf Amendments: A Call for Nationwide Protest

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has issued a strong condemnation of the recent Waqf Amendments passed by the Indian Parliament, describing them as a direct threat to Islamic values, Shariah, and cultural freedoms in the country. The board argues that these changes are fundamentally opposed to the foundations of the Indian Constitution.

In response, AIMPLB announced plans for a nationwide campaign featuring protests and peaceful activism to challenge the legislation. The board criticized political parties supporting the BJP's agenda, claiming their backing of the amendments unmasks their so-called secular image. This movement will be coordinated with various religious, community, and social groups, lasting until the amendments are rescinded.

AIMPLB reassured the Muslim community that efforts will be made to repeal these measures, including legal challenges in the Supreme Court and peaceful protests across the nation. The movement, themed 'Save Waqf, Save the Constitution,' will involve symbolic arrests, roundtable meetings, and memorandums to authorities, emphasizing unified, peaceful actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)