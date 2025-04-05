Left Menu

AIMPLB Condemns Waqf Amendments: A Call for Nationwide Protest

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has denounced recent Waqf Amendments, asserting they threaten Islamic values and the Constitution. The board is rallying nationwide protests and peaceful activism to resist these changes. A campaign, from one Friday to the next, emphasizes countering misinformation and cultural freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:17 IST
AIMPLB Condemns Waqf Amendments: A Call for Nationwide Protest
Maulana Muhammad Fazlur Raheem Mujaddidi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has issued a strong condemnation of the recent Waqf Amendments passed by the Indian Parliament, describing them as a direct threat to Islamic values, Shariah, and cultural freedoms in the country. The board argues that these changes are fundamentally opposed to the foundations of the Indian Constitution.

In response, AIMPLB announced plans for a nationwide campaign featuring protests and peaceful activism to challenge the legislation. The board criticized political parties supporting the BJP's agenda, claiming their backing of the amendments unmasks their so-called secular image. This movement will be coordinated with various religious, community, and social groups, lasting until the amendments are rescinded.

AIMPLB reassured the Muslim community that efforts will be made to repeal these measures, including legal challenges in the Supreme Court and peaceful protests across the nation. The movement, themed 'Save Waqf, Save the Constitution,' will involve symbolic arrests, roundtable meetings, and memorandums to authorities, emphasizing unified, peaceful actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025