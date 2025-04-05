IndiGrid Powers Up Delhi with First Utility-Scale BESS
IndiGrid, India's first infrastructure investment trust in the power sector, has successfully commissioned Delhi's first regulated utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS). The project, capable of providing a 20 MW/40 MWh power backup, is expected to enhance grid stability and optimize renewable energy integration.
IndiGrid has unveiled a significant advancement in energy storage with the commissioning of a 20 MW/40 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Delhi. According to the company's statement, this marks India's inaugural utility-scale standalone BESS project.
The Kilokari BESS Pvt Ltd initiative signifies IndiGrid's maiden commercial venture into regulated battery storage. The project was awarded by BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) in October 2023, highlighting the company's capability in executing large-scale energy solutions.
CEO Harsh Shah emphasized the importance of such projects in ensuring grid stability and optimizing renewable energy integration, noting that the system was completed on schedule and within the budget, while maintaining strict safety standards. IndiGrid continues to be a leader in India's energy transformation.
