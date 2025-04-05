Punjab Boosts Wheat Procurement with Rs 28,894 Crore Plan

Punjab's Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister, Lal Chand Kataruchak, convened a meeting with officials from Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Amritsar, and Tarn Taran on Saturday to evaluate the current wheat procurement activities.

Kataruchak announced that the Punjab government has devoted substantial resources to ensure a seamless procurement season for wheat. The state aims to acquire 124 lakh metric tonnes of wheat, backed by an impressive cash credit limit of Rs 28,894 crore.

During the meeting, Kataruchak provided projections for the wheat arrivals this season. Gurdaspur expects 6.69 lakh metric tonnes, Amritsar 7.54 lakh metric tonnes, Tarn Taran 7.76 lakh metric tonnes, and Pathankot 0.73 lakh metric tonnes in their respective mandis.

(With inputs from agencies.)