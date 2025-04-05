Left Menu

Punjab Boosts Wheat Procurement with Rs 28,894 Crore Plan

Punjab's Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak reviews wheat procurement, targeting 124 lakh metric tonnes. The state secured a Rs 28,894 crore cash credit limit for a smooth procurement process across districts, including Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Amritsar, and Tarn Taran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-04-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 22:12 IST
Punjab Boosts Wheat Procurement with Rs 28,894 Crore Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister, Lal Chand Kataruchak, convened a meeting with officials from Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Amritsar, and Tarn Taran on Saturday to evaluate the current wheat procurement activities.

Kataruchak announced that the Punjab government has devoted substantial resources to ensure a seamless procurement season for wheat. The state aims to acquire 124 lakh metric tonnes of wheat, backed by an impressive cash credit limit of Rs 28,894 crore.

During the meeting, Kataruchak provided projections for the wheat arrivals this season. Gurdaspur expects 6.69 lakh metric tonnes, Amritsar 7.54 lakh metric tonnes, Tarn Taran 7.76 lakh metric tonnes, and Pathankot 0.73 lakh metric tonnes in their respective mandis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025