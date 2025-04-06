Left Menu

Dallewal Ends Hunger Strike Amid Government Talks

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent Punjab farmer leader, ended his indefinite fast which began last November to press for farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price. His decision followed appeals from Union ministers amid ongoing dialogues between the government and farmer organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-04-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 15:38 IST
Dallewal Ends Hunger Strike Amid Government Talks
Jagjit Singh Dallewal
  • Country:
  • India

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a key figure in Punjab's farmer movement, concluded his indefinite hunger strike initiated on November 26. His protest aimed to compel the government to address agricultural demands, particularly concerning a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for crops.

The resolution came after intensive appeals from Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu. This development unfolded at a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Sirhind, Punjab, with Dallewal expressing gratitude to the farmers for their support.

Senior members of Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had urged Dallewal to prioritize his health, emphasizing his leadership value to the farming community. The government has arranged further discussions to address ongoing agricultural grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025