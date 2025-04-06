Dallewal Ends Hunger Strike Amid Government Talks

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a key figure in Punjab's farmer movement, concluded his indefinite hunger strike initiated on November 26. His protest aimed to compel the government to address agricultural demands, particularly concerning a legal guarantee on the minimum support price for crops.

The resolution came after intensive appeals from Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu. This development unfolded at a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Sirhind, Punjab, with Dallewal expressing gratitude to the farmers for their support.

Senior members of Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had urged Dallewal to prioritize his health, emphasizing his leadership value to the farming community. The government has arranged further discussions to address ongoing agricultural grievances.

