BJP Leader Soundararajan Accuses CM Stalin of Language Politics Amid PM Modi's Visit

In a sharp critique, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin of indulging in language-based politics to mislead the public. Speaking to ANI, she stated that the Chief Minister ignored Prime Minister Modi's visit, opting instead for a vacation in Ooty.

Soundararajan highlighted that the Prime Minister addressed fishermen's issues and announced development projects worth Rs 8,000 crore for Tamil Nadu. She accused CM Stalin of failing to acknowledge the Prime Minister's efforts and predicted that political negligence could lead to political consequences in the upcoming elections.

Drawing parallels with Telangana, she warned that just as the Telangana CM faced backlash for ignoring Modi, CM Stalin might encounter similar repercussions if he continues to disregard the Prime Minister's initiatives. Her remarks came as PM Modi inaugurated the Pamban Rail Bridge and conducted rituals at the Rameswaram temple.

