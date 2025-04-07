Left Menu

Asia's Economic Strategies Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

Policymakers across Asia are taking steps to support financial markets due to concerns about recession sparked by U.S. tariffs. China, Indonesia, Taiwan, and South Korea have all announced measures, including increased investment, market intervention, and liquidity support, to stabilize their respective economies amid global trade volatility.

Updated: 07-04-2025 13:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs escalate recession fears, Asian policymakers are devising strategies to bolster financial markets. In China, Central Huijin Investment, the nation's sovereign fund, is boosting stock holdings to steady market conditions amidst rising trade tensions.

Indonesia's central bank plans to 'intervene aggressively' in forex and bond markets to stabilize the rupiah when trading resumes. Efforts include actions in spot and non-deliverable forward markets as well as secondary bond markets.

Similarly, Taiwan and South Korea are implementing initiatives to curtail market disturbances. Taiwan imposes short-selling restrictions, while South Korea prepares a 100 trillion won market stabilization fund to support firms affected by the tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

