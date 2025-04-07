Kenya's Textile Industry: Navigating the U.S. Tariff Maze

Kenya remains optimistic amidst global economic shake-ups due to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tariff decisions. With hopes of capitalizing on a smaller 10% tariff compared to higher rates for Asian nations like Vietnam and Bangladesh, Kenya eyes becoming a preferred alternative for U.S. buyers in the textile sector.

Despite potential benefits, the road is filled with challenges. Domestic manufacturers grapple with costs that are around 20% higher due to steep electricity prices and taxes. Experts also warn of the broader impact of tariff-induced economic downturns, with global recession predictions rising amid trade tensions.

The uncertainty looms over the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a crucial trade initiative facing potential dissolution. As some manufacturers remain optimistic about expanding, others highlight the critical need for more strategic negotiations with Washington to truly harness trade advantages.

(With inputs from agencies.)