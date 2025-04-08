Left Menu

Taiwan's Call for Talks: Navigating Trade Turbulence with the U.S.

Taiwan seeks tariff talks with the U.S. amid stock market turmoil and semiconductor concerns. President Lai proposes a zero-tariff regime, while leaders stress readiness for constructive dialogue. The stock market faces historic drops as Taiwanese tech firms emphasize the demand-driven trade surplus, urging Washington for stability in relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:34 IST
Amid escalating trade tensions, Taiwan has signaled its readiness to engage in talks with the United States concerning tariffs, according to Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung. This comes on the heels of a significant downturn in Taiwan's stock market, largely driven by concerns over new U.S. trade measures.

President Lai Ching-te has suggested a zero-tariff agreement with the U.S., advocating for increased investment and reduced trade barriers. Lin emphasized Taiwan's preparedness to negotiate a range of issues, including non-tariff barriers and increased U.S. investments.

Despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties, U.S. remains Taiwan's key international ally. As Taiwan's stock market suffers historic losses, and major tech firms like TSMC and Foxconn face declines, stakeholders are urging Washington to reconsider its trade stance, highlighting the tech sector's role in the trade surplus.

