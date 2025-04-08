Seismic Shift: Kashmir Groups Break Away from Hurriyat, Embrace India

In a major political development, three organizations have parted ways with the Hurriyat Conference in Jammu and Kashmir, signaling a significant shift in the region's dynamics. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Altaf Thakur emphasized there's no longer room for terrorists and separatists in the Valley.

Thakur proclaimed that post-2019, Kashmir has witnessed a transformation where peace now prevails, and the propaganda once funded by outside sources has diminished. The recent detachment from the Hurriyat by groups like the Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front reflects growing support for the Indian Constitution.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the disassociation as a testament to the unity propagated by Prime Minister Modi's administration. Shah reiterated the success of efforts to unify and stabilize the region, with numerous groups abandoning separatist ideologies in favor of peace and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)