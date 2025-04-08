Power Struggles in J&K Assembly: The Waqf Amendment Act Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events during the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly sessions, tensions escalated over the controversial Waqf Amendment Act, prompting the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) to voice strong allegations of collusion between the National Conference (NC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As discord continued to mar proceedings for a second consecutive day, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather had no choice but to adjourn the Assembly, amid accusations of partiality from some NC members. AIP MLA Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh criticized the NC, accusing them of neglecting legislative duties for political gains, by allegedly coordinating with BJP leaders.

Demands for a discussion on the Waqf Amendment Act led to heated exchanges, with JKPC's Sajad Lone challenging the integrity of the NC-led administration, highlighting the need for serious legislative discourse on the act in this Muslim-majority province. Meanwhile, internal dissensions plagued the NC, as party MLAs joined opposition calls for a re-evaluation of the Speaker's role.

(With inputs from agencies.)