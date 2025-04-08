Left Menu

Punjab Police Dismantles Notorious Bishnoi-Godara Gang

Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force successfully dismantled the Bishnoi-Godara gang by arresting two key operatives. The police recovered a .32 calibre pistol and uncovered international criminal networks. The arrests avert potential high-profile crimes in Punjab and New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:21 IST
Arrested accused (Photo: Information And Public Relations Department, Punjab). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on organized crime, Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has successfully dismantled the notorious Bishnoi-Godara gang. Acting on directives from Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the task force apprehended two active operatives, recovering a .32 calibre pistol, according to Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav.

The arrested individuals were identified as Jashandeep Singh, alias Jashan Sandhu, from Sri Ganganagar district in Rajasthan, and Gursewak Singh from Sri Muktsar Sahib. Sandhu was a fugitive in a 2023 murder case in Ganganagar and had been evading arrest by frequently changing locations globally. Upon returning to India via Nepal, he was apprehended by special operation teams of AGTF.

Additional Director General of Police, Promod Ban, revealed that the operation, led by AIG Gurmeet Chauhan, was conducted based on precise intelligence inputs, resulting in Sandhu and his accomplice's arrest in Mohali. The investigation has also unveiled plans by Rohit Godara to target high-profile individuals in Punjab and New Delhi, averting potential crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

