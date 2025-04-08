Trump's Tariff Tensions: Global Markets React as U.S. Duties Rise

The Trump administration confirmed the initiation of 104% tariffs on Chinese imports shortly after midnight, despite initiating talks with other trading partners. The tariffs have caused disruption in global markets, previously buoyed by hopes of possible negotiations to reduce trade barriers.

Talks are scheduled with South Korea and Japan, while the White House clarified that country-specific tariffs of up to 50% would still commence as planned, with severe implications for China. Trump's aggressive trade stance has raised fears of an economic downturn and reshaped longstanding trade orders.

While Trump seeks 'tailor-made' trade agreements with allies, his administration has not prioritized negotiation with China, leading to tensions and consumer price hikes. As the tariffs take effect, European countries consider counter-measures, heightening global trade conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)