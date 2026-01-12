The Diplomatic Maestro: Inside the Trade Negotiations of China's Li Chenggang

Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury Secretary, painted Li Chenggang as an unpredictable negotiator, breaching diplomatic norms ahead of a critical summit. Described as neither a typical 'wolf warrior' nor a passive figure, Li is a career diplomat with a profound grasp of trade law, engaging in back-and-forth between charm and delivering firm messages.

Li has been pivotal in stabilizing the U.S.-China trade relationship and is prepared for further crucial negotiations. President Trump expressed intentions to visit China, with plans for President Xi Jinping's state visit later in the year, aligning with Li's negotiation endeavors.

Interviews depict Li as smart and pragmatic, commanding in his interaction style and contrasting the conventional, restrained delivery expected from Chinese officials. His deep understanding of economics aids him as he navigates complex trade issues, securing temporary truces like the deferred controls on rare earth exports, essential for $660 billion annual trade.