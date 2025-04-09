Tariff Tensions: Wall Street's Uneasy Ride

Wall Street experienced a turbulent Tuesday as its main indexes alternated between gains and losses. The fluctuations came amidst investor uncertainty about potential U.S. tariff implementations by midnight and hopes for a delayed deadline or concessions dwindled.

Despite early optimism, a White House statement confirmed that tariffs on China would proceed on April 9. This announcement came as nearly 70 countries expressed a desire to negotiate, with market strategist Lindsey Bell noting the fading confidence among investors as the deadline loomed.

Economic anxieties were further fueled as fears of inflation and retarded global growth emerged, prompting speculations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Amidst these concerns, financials led stock gains, while materials suffered losses.

