LVMH sells greater China retail business of its DFS group to CTG

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-01-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 21:50 IST
French ‌luxury group LVMH , the world's ⁠biggest, said on Monday that it ​has agreed to sell ‍its DFS travel retail business in ⁠Hong ‌Kong ⁠and Macau, as well as ‍its intangible assets ​in greater China ⁠to China Tourism Group Duty ⁠Free Corp (CTG), a Chinese travel retail ⁠operator.

The deal was ⁠valued ‌at around $395 million.

