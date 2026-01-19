LVMH sells greater China retail business of its DFS group to CTG

French ‌luxury group LVMH , the world's ⁠biggest, said on Monday that it ​has agreed to sell ‍its DFS travel retail business in ⁠Hong ‌Kong ⁠and Macau, as well as ‍its intangible assets ​in greater China ⁠to China Tourism Group Duty ⁠Free Corp (CTG), a Chinese travel retail ⁠operator.

The deal was ⁠valued ‌at around $395 million.

(Reporting Louise Rasmussen, editing ⁠by Tomasz ‍Janowski)

