Trump's Bold Push to Revitalize Coal Industry

U.S. President Donald Trump has taken decisive steps to revive the coal industry by signing executive orders targeting increased production, striking a controversial stance amidst global efforts to reduce carbon emissions. Coal currently accounts for less than 20% of U.S. electricity generation, a steep decline from 50% in 2000.

Speaking at the White House, Trump assured coal miners of a better future, promising to revive a dwindling workforce that has plummeted from 70,000 to about 40,000 in a decade. His administration has focused on rolling back regulations, aiming to boost energy output across the nation.

The orders also leverage the 1950 Defense Production Act to halt plant retirements and examine coal's potential as a critical mineral. Yet, amidst shifting energy landscapes and environmental concerns, Trump's initiative faces scrutiny and uncertainty about its long-term viability.

(With inputs from agencies.)