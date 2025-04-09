Left Menu

Sebi Unveils New Framework for Specialized Investment Funds

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has clarified the regulatory framework for Specialized Investment Funds, setting a minimum investment threshold of Rs 10 lakh per investor at the PAN level. The rules, however, exempt mandatory investments by AMCs for designated employees. New provisions are effective immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:42 IST
Sebi Unveils New Framework for Specialized Investment Funds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has taken a decisive step by clarifying the regulations for Specialized Investment Funds (SIF), which include setting a minimum investment threshold aimed at streamlining investor participation levels.

According to the newly issued Sebi circular, investors in all SIF strategies are now required to make a minimum investment of Rs 10 lakh at the Permanent Account Number (PAN) level. Importantly, this stipulation does not apply to mandatory investments by asset management companies for their designated employees.

The updated regulations also specify that certain rules regarding the maturity of securities in interval schemes will not apply to SIF interval investment strategies. Previous constraints limited investments to securities maturing before the next transaction period. The amendments are effective immediately, marking a significant move to enhance portfolio flexibility for investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025