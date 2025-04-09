Trade Tensions Ignite Market Turmoil

The trade war between the United States and China escalated sharply on Wednesday, sending shockwaves through global markets. The U.S. dollar and Treasuries fell in a selloff, while U.S. stocks saw modest gains driven by technology shares.

President Trump's 104% tariffs on Chinese goods took effect, prompting China to impose 84% duties on American imports. This has led to significant selling pressure on U.S. Treasuries, as investors fled to cash, reminiscent of the market turbulence at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scenario raises concerns of a broader downturn in the appetite for U.S. assets. The dollar's decline against other currencies and rising treasury yields indicate investors' shifting preferences towards safe havens like gold, amidst fears of a looming recession spurred by these economic tensions.

