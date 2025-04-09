Trade Tensions Ignite Market Turmoil
The ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China has escalated, causing disruptions in global markets. With Trump's tariffs in effect, China retaliated, impacting U.S. Treasuries and the dollar. Panic selling led to fears of a recession, while investors sought safer havens like gold and the Swiss franc.
The trade war between the United States and China escalated sharply on Wednesday, sending shockwaves through global markets. The U.S. dollar and Treasuries fell in a selloff, while U.S. stocks saw modest gains driven by technology shares.
President Trump's 104% tariffs on Chinese goods took effect, prompting China to impose 84% duties on American imports. This has led to significant selling pressure on U.S. Treasuries, as investors fled to cash, reminiscent of the market turbulence at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The scenario raises concerns of a broader downturn in the appetite for U.S. assets. The dollar's decline against other currencies and rising treasury yields indicate investors' shifting preferences towards safe havens like gold, amidst fears of a looming recession spurred by these economic tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)