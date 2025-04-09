Balancing Act: Fed Faces Economic Uncertainty Amid Tariff Impact

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem has issued a cautious forecast for the U.S. economy, anticipating that growth will slip below trend due to the impact of new import tariffs. Musalem noted that the new tariff measures are expected to raise prices, ultimately slowing growth as businesses and households adjust to increased costs.

Monetary policy responses will hinge on inflation and unemployment trends in coming months. Musalem emphasized the need for a balanced approach to the Fed's dual goals of low unemployment and stable inflation. He indicated that the Fed is wary of a persistent inflation path that may necessitate tighter monetary measures.

Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, express concern about the likelihood of sustained inflation due to tariffs, which could compel tighter policy despite possible rising unemployment. Musalem pointed out that American businesses remain cautious, impacting hiring and investment. He also underscored the state of market conditions, which have been volatile but not dysfunctional.

