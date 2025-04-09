Left Menu

Balancing Act: Fed Faces Economic Uncertainty Amid Tariff Impact

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem predicts a slowdown in U.S. economic growth, citing new import tariffs. Inflation and unemployment dynamics will guide Fed's monetary policy adjustments. While market volatility raises concerns, Musalem notes the absence of market dysfunction but acknowledges increasing economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:59 IST
Balancing Act: Fed Faces Economic Uncertainty Amid Tariff Impact
economic growth

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem has issued a cautious forecast for the U.S. economy, anticipating that growth will slip below trend due to the impact of new import tariffs. Musalem noted that the new tariff measures are expected to raise prices, ultimately slowing growth as businesses and households adjust to increased costs.

Monetary policy responses will hinge on inflation and unemployment trends in coming months. Musalem emphasized the need for a balanced approach to the Fed's dual goals of low unemployment and stable inflation. He indicated that the Fed is wary of a persistent inflation path that may necessitate tighter monetary measures.

Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, express concern about the likelihood of sustained inflation due to tariffs, which could compel tighter policy despite possible rising unemployment. Musalem pointed out that American businesses remain cautious, impacting hiring and investment. He also underscored the state of market conditions, which have been volatile but not dysfunctional.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025